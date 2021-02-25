COTTAGE HILLS - Multiple Madison County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a 911 call on Rose Avenue in Cottage Hills Thursday morning after a call about an unresponsive infant.

Madison County Sheriff's Office Capt. Will Dimitroff said the sheriff's office is investigating the death of the "unresponsive infant."

"We received this information from a 911 call," he said. "We have an active investigation going on."

More information will be provided as soon as it is released.

