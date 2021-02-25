COTTAGE HILLS - Multiple Madison County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a 911 call on Rose Avenue in Cottage Hills Thursday morning after a call about an unresponsive infant.

Madison County Sheriff's Office Capt. Will Dimitroff said the sheriff's office is investigating the death of the "unresponsive infant."

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We received this information from a 911 call," he said. "We have an active investigation going on."

More information will be provided as soon as it is released.

More like this:

Sep 18, 2023 - Located Safe: Woman Last Seen In Dorsey Area Is Reported Missing/Endangered, But Is Found

Oct 9, 2023 - Jersey, Madison County Sheriff's Offices Probe Burglaries

Oct 10, 2023 - Madison County Sheriff's Office Salutes Retiring Deputy Kyle Doolen For Extraordinary Career

Oct 10, 2023 - Sheriff's Office Says Goodbye To 32-Year Veteran - Lt. Pete Moore

Oct 10, 2023 - Jersey Sheriff's Office Seeks Public's Help In Locating Missing Woman

 