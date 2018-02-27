GODFREY - Madison County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a pair of incidents at Alton High School on Tuesday. One involved a juvenile and was not a criminal incident, but the other could result in charges.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said it always takes any possible threat seriously and a press release will be issued if someone is charged.

“These were brought to our attention today and are still being investigated,” said Madison County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Will Dimitroff of the Alton High School incidents. “We are still investigating, but there is no public safety issue.”

Because of the investigation, Dimitroff said no further details could be released unless charges surfaced.

Alton High Principal Michael Bellm issued comments to parents in a recorded message, explaining what had happened. Within the message, he urged parents to talk with their children about these matters. Dimitroff said parents need to remind their children they can’t make threats to harm the public in any manner without consequences.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

