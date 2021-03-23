Listen to the story

EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office today announced the St. Patrick’s Day "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" enforcement results.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced it made one arrest for Offenses Related to Motor Vehicles (Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle), and issued 75 other citations during the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement period.

“By keeping unsafe drivers off the roads and ensuring that motorists and passengers are buckled up, we’re able to help make the roads a safer place for everyone,” said Madison County Sheriff John D. Lakin.

These other citations were:

(10)-citations for Failure to Wear a Seat Belt, (8)-Citations for Illegal Transportation of Alcohol,

(3)-citations for Driving While License Suspended/Revoked,

(2)-citations for Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia,

(1)-citation for Unlawful Possession of a Hypodermic Syringe,

(1)-Unlawful Use of an Electronic Communication Device,

(15)-citations for Operating an Uninsured.

(2)-Citations for Improper Lane Usage,

(2)-Citations for Disobeying a Stop Sign,

(1)-Citation for Improper Parking on a Roadway,

(1)-Improper Passing,

(5)-citations for Speeding,

(5)-citations for No Valid Registration,

(7)-citations for improper lighting,

(7)-citations for No Valid Drivers License,

(4)-citations for Improper Use/Display of Registration, and

(1)-citation for Failure to Secure Child in Approved Child Restraint System.



The Madison County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with highway safety partners and both state and local law enforcement in the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaign.

