MADISON COUNTY – The Madison County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic safety campaign throughout July, aiming to remind motorists to slow down to save lives. The initiative, which involved collaboration with other state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois, sought to reduce highway fatalities.

During the campaign, the Madison County Sheriff's Office issued 35 speeding citations, made one felony arrest, cited three individuals for driving with suspended or revoked licenses, and issued 11 citations to uninsured motorists. Additionally, 22 other traffic-related citations were handed out.

The speed enforcement effort was supported by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

"We are committed to ensuring the safety of our roadways," the Madison County Sheriff's Office stated. "By enforcing speed limits and other traffic laws, we aim to reduce the number of accidents and fatalities on our highways."

The campaign highlights the ongoing efforts by law enforcement to address traffic safety issues and protect the lives of motorists in Madison County and beyond.

