EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Sheriff John Lakin remembered Raymond "Jack" Rogers, a former Madison County Sheriff's deputy, who died recently, with fond memories. Jack died on January 29, 2021.

Jack spent 23 years with the Madison County Sheriff's Office until he retired in 1998. Jack's wife, Terry, and son, Kelly and daughter, Monica, survive him, with step children and grandchildren.

Sheriff Lakin and Jack Rogers worked together "quite frequently," the sheriff said after he came out of the Police Academy in 1978.

"I knew Jack very well," Sheriff Lakin said. "His son, Kelly Rogers is now a chief investigator with the Madison County Coroner's Office. It was always good to have his perspective on things and nice to have all that experience available to me when I was a new deputy on certain calls. He was there to support us all the time and he did that for all the young guys.”

After Jack Rogers retired, Sheriff Lakin said he performed body work on cars and spent a lot of time on his beloved Harley Davidson.

“I know he spent a lot of time traveling to different places on his Harley,” Sheriff Lakin said.

Sheriff Lakin said from what he witnessed, if Jack questioned a call at the scene, he wouldn’t embarrass the person but would explain later what should have been done.

“He always referred to me as pup,” the sheriff said. “If he had input, he would say, ‘hey, next time do this.’ We had a good working relationship. I was able to get to see him in retirement. I have known his son, Kelly, forever.”

Jack was born in Granite City and he handled a lot of the Granite City, Venice and Pontoon Beach territory as a deputy, Sheriff Lakin said.

“Jack was very personable and just a treat to work with,” the sheriff added. “Kelly, his son, is very good at what he does and also is very detailed-oriented and very compassionate in dealing with victims and making sure the investigation is done right. His father was like that, too.”

