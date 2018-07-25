EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Sheriff John D. Lakin and his office are showing their support for Glen Carbon's Micah Miner, a phenomenal tumbling and trampoline star.

Sheriff John D. Lakin said today he would like to recognize Glen Carbon, Illinois, resident, Micah Miner for his outstanding achievements with the United States Tumbling and Trampoline Association and with United States of America Gymnastics.

"Micah will travel to the United States Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid, New York, in late August for additional training," the sheriff said. "Then, in November 2018, he will travel to St. Petersburg, Russia, to compete in the World Age Group Competition.

"To help offset the expenses, an account under the name of Micah Miner, has been set up at US Bank. Sheriff Lakin and all the members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office staff wish Micah the very best in all future endeavors and look forward to hearing how things go at the 2018 National Championships."

Sheriff Lakin and his staff encouraged residents throughout the region to support the fund-raiser for young Micah, a sixth-grade student at Lincoln Middle School in Edwardsville.

"Micah currently trains three days a week at Kris’s Power Tumbling in Shelbyville, Illinois," Lakin said. "Although he is only in the fifth grade, his accomplishments speak volumes about his dedication and passion to his sport."

These are some of Micah's recent accomplishments:

1st Place in the State of Illinois for USTA:

2018 Double Mini, Trampoline, and Tumbling for Age Elite 9-10

1st Place in the State of Illinois for USAG and Region 4:

2018 Double Mini and Trampoline – Youth Elite Age 11-12 and Tumbling Level 10 for Age 11-12

2016, 2017, and 2018 National Champion for USTA on Double Mini, Trampoline, and Tumbling.

2018 National Elite Team Member for USTA.

USAG Olympic Training Center Elite Challenge

2018 -1st Place Double Mini Youth Elite for Age 11-12

2018 -1st Place Tumbling Level 10 for Age 11-12

2018 -4th Place Trampoline Youth Elite for Age 11-12

