EDWARDSVILLE - Sheriff John D. Lakin is pleased to announce the name of the Madison County student selected to receive the Illinois Sheriff's Association Scholarship on behalf of the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

The recipient is:

Marissa Wheeler

of

Highland, Illinois

Mrs. Wheeler attends Highland High School in Highland, Ill. She received a 21 on her ACT and will graduate with a 4+ grade point average.

Marissa plans to attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to study Pre-Med (Bio-Chemistry).

Every year, the Illinois Sheriff's Association, through the local county sheriff, will award at least one $500 scholarship to a student in each of the 102 Illinois counties. The scholarships are awarded for demonstrating outstanding scholastic, extra-curricular and character qualifications. Marissa was one of nearly 30 Madison County students to apply. The selection was made by staff members of the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Marissa has been recognized as an Illinois State Scholar, SIUC Leaders and Scholars Reception Recipient, ICCA Scholar Athlete, and received High Honor Roll for all for years of high school. She boasts numerous academic awards, participates in cheerleading, Spanish Club, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Student Council and the Future Medical Careers Club. She has been involved in community service projects such as Special Olympics, Family Math Night, Relay for Life and Angel Food Ministries.

Sheriff Lakin and members of the Madison County Sheriff's Office wish Marissa the very best in her continuing education endeavors.

