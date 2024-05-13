Madison County Sheriff Highlights Dedication During National Police Week Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Madison County Sheriff Jeff C. Connor said this week is "a time when we take time to honor all the brave men and women in law enforcement who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe." Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! "This weeklong recognition coincides with National Peace Officers Memorial Day, May 15th, which is a day set aside to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice while wearing their badge. I am so proud to be part of this great profession and to serve as your Sheriff of Madison County. We are truly blessed to have such a great group of men and women at the Madison County Sheriff's Office." National Police Week offers honor, remembrance, and peer support, while allowing law enforcement, survivors, and citizens to gather and pay homage to those who gave their lives in the line of duty. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week. Currently, tens of thousands of law enforcement officers from around the world converge on Washington, D.C., to participate in a number of planned events that honor those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice. More like this: EDWARDSVILLE - This is National Police Week throughout the United States. Print Version Submit a News Tip