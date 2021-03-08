WOOD RIVER — Madison County is making sure seniors know how to schedule an appointment to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Madison County Health Department (MCHD) and Madison County Community Development (MCCD) are working together to mail 23,965 postcards to senior citizens 65 years and older on how to schedule an vaccination appointment. Information includes where to find links for scheduling an appointment online and the phone number to call for scheduling an appointment.

“This has been a wonderful opportunity to work together to help reach our senior citizens and help them understand how to get a vaccine appointment,” Community Development Administrator David Tanzyus said. “We are happy to help in any way that we can especially during this time.”

Madison County Health Department provided notification of vaccine eligibility and availability through local media, its website, the COVID-19 Response Hub, and all its social media channels. However, many seniors do not have access to or use internet-based resources and may not see the messaging in the news.

Therefore, MCHD and MCCD formed a collaboration to provide senior citizens with information in other ways. The county departments held virtual meeting with representatives from several senior centers, mayors and township offices to brainstorm and discuss options.

The group chose to create and send out a postcard with the information to senior citizens. MCCD asked the communities to provide a list of senior citizens to receive the mailing as well as the Madison County Assessor’s Office and the LIHEAP program.

Postcards were mailed Monday to the citizens on those lists. Several organizations will also be sharing the information through their newsletters, online and in meals delivered to seniors.

“We are excited to have this collaboration to help get the word out to one of our most vulnerable populations who otherwise may not know how to schedule an appointment for the vaccine,” Madison County Health Department Director Toni Corona, said. “There will continue to be plenty of vaccine for anyone who wants one when your turn comes. We appreciate everyone’s assistance to help spread the word, especially to those who do not use computers or may miss it in the news.

“We encourage you to reach out and help your neighbors and loved ones to schedule their appointments and get to their appointments if needed. This is a time for all of us to come together and share that hope and good news.”

Madison County residents that have internet and computer access, should schedule their COVID-19 appointments at www.madisonchd.org. For people who do not use or have access to a computer, they can schedule their appointment by calling (618) 650-8445. They will accept calls for first dose appointments when they are available.

Seniors who received the COVID-19 vaccine —do NOT sign up again. Anyone currently waiting for a second dose will be contacted by the Madison County Health Department for scheduling via email or phone. There is a 42-day window to get the second dose.

For those who haven’t received an email notification or phone call — for seniors who scheduled the first dose by telephone — please call (618) 692-8954 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for assistance in scheduling a second dose. These are only for vaccinations through the Madison County Health Department

Madison County Community Development received $1.75 million in CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to assist with the project.

