EDWARDSVILLE — Christmas came early for the Village of Godfrey thanks to Madison County.

Chairman Kurt Prenzler and County Board members Ray Wesley and Mike Walters presented two former Sheriff Department vehicles to Mayor Mike McCormick on Tuesday. The village purchased the decommissioned vehicles for $1.

“We are thankful for this,” McCormick said. “These vehicles will help bring down village costs.”

McCormick said employees would use the “new” vehicles rather than the village continuing to pay mileage reimbursement.

Prenzler said the county makes the vehicles available to governmental entities after being taken out of service due to high mileage or age. The county initiated the program more than 13 years ago for municipalities and emergency service departments.

Walters said the village is appreciative that the chairman and the county board allowed Godfrey to receive two vehicles.

“It will help save the taxpayers,” Walters said.

Wesley said he was happy to assist with getting Godfrey the vehicles.

“Communities don’t often have the funding to purchase new vehicles and this provides a savings to taxpayers,” Wesley said.

