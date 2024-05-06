MADISON COUNTY – How can you help provide young students in our community with a safe, supervised place to go after school? Somewhere where they can receive a hot meal, get help with homework, participate in music classes and have time for supervised play? It’s as simple as stopping for coffee or dining out.

During National Salvation Army Week our “Dine to Donate” program kicks off on Monday, May 13 and continues through Sunday, May 19. Seven area businesses will donate a percentage of their proceeds to The Salvation Army Madison County on a designated day. Funds received will help youth in The Salvation Army Madison County’s After School Program. During the 2022 – 2023 school year the program served 2,257 meals.

Participating establishments include:

Monday, May 13 Scooter’s Coffee (5330 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey, IL)

Tuesday, May 14 Gentelin’s on Broadway (122 E Broadway, Alton, IL)

Wednesday, May 15 The Brown Bag Bistro (318 E Broadway, Alton, IL)

Thursday, May 16 Santino’s Steak and Pasta House (180 E Center Dr., Alton, IL)

Friday, May 17 Gulf Shores Restaurant & Grill (215 Harvard Dr., Edwardsville, IL)

Saturday, May 18 Old Bakery Beer Company (400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton, IL)

Sunday, May 19 Bakers & Hale (7120 Montclaire Ave., Godfrey, IL)

The Salvation Army is extremely grateful to these generous businesses for their support and encourages members of the community to patronize these establishments during National Salvation Army Week.

For media inquiries, please contact Captain Cassy Grey at (701) 955-4556 or Cassondra.Grey@usc. salvationarmy.org.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps nearly 30 million Americans overcome poverty, homelessness, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. Founded in London, England in 1865, The Salvation Army has been active in the Greater St. Louis area since 1880.

The Salvation Army Midland Division provides a wide range of services for those in need in our community including corps community centers, Emergency Disaster Services, Emergency Social Services, Pathway of Hope, Veterans Residence, Midtown Treatment Center, transitional housing programs and emergency shelter accommodation.

For more information, visit https://centralusa. salvationarmy.org/midland/ alton/

Mission

The Salvation Army, an international movement, is an evangelical part of the universal Christian Church. Its message is based on the Bible. Its ministry is motivated by the love of God. Its mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination.

