ALTON - The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office has released information about a settlement to resolve all pending issues concerning the March 30, 2024, seizures at the Studio 420 business and the state.

This is the exact phrasing of some of the settlement between Studio 420 owner Zachariah Yinger and the Madison County State's Attorney's Office.

“Claimant Zachariah Yinger, verily believes that the law enforcement agency responsible for seizing of his personal and real property failed to properly follow the notice for requirements to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office pursuant to 720 ILCS 5/36-1.4 and 725 ILCS 150/5. Accordingly, Claimant's position is that this Court is divested of all jurisdiction over his seized property.

“Contrary to Defendant’s position is the State’s which verily believes all procedural requirements due Claimant have been followed and that a Complaint for Forfeiture is still a viable option at this time. Specifically, the State believes it could file a Complaint for Forfeiture on this date May 24, 2024, and beyond.

“It is acknowledged between the parties there is a proposed settlement geared to resolve all differences pending issues concerning the March 30, 2024, seizures. In light of the parties’ various positions it is agreed neither waives any right to advocate their respective position and interpretation of the law by signing this Agreement. This Agreement obliterates the days May 24, 2024, through May 28, 2024, as any time period pertaining to this matter. More clearly, the signing of this agreement constitutes a stay of all time periods from this date through Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The mandatory time periods reflected in the above referenced statutes and any other applicable law will not commence until Wednesday, May 29, 2024."

The agreement says the state must return a 2023 Ram Van, a 2022 Dodge Ram 1500 and $213,000 in cash. The state will retain a CFMoto Z-Force and $175,000 cash. The Studio 420 owner has surrendered his business license. The state's attorney's office said Zinger agrees to cease all hemp and THC product sales in Madison County.

The state will not pursue forfeiture of on properties Yinger owns at 116 Cherry Street, 1110 E. Broadway, 1104 E. Broadway, or 1126 E. Broadway.

The agreement was signed by Edward W. Unsell, attorney for Zachariah Yinger, and Chad Loughery, a Madison County Assistant State’s Attorney, on May 24, 2024, and has been approved by a judge on May 31, 2024.

