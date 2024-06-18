EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County is addressing an issue that took place at Animal Care and Control on Monday, June 17, 2024, after its air conditioning went out.

On Monday, employees were sent home after the AC unit quit working in the building.The employee’s office spaces are in close quarters and not well-ventilated, which is unlike the dog kennels.

On Tuesday, June 18, 2024, crews worked on the AC and by 8 a.m. it was operating again.

Concerns about no air conditioning in the dog kennels was addressed thanks to a county board member who reached out to Sunbelt who donated an AC unit for the next few weeks. In that time the county will order and prepare the building for a temporary unit that can be used during extreme heat.

The dog kennels were built more than 30 years to be well ventilated.

In the past five years there has never been an official or budgetary request for air conditioning in the dog area at the facility.

An informal discussion took place last summer regarding temporary units to be used during periods of extreme heat.

