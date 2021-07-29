EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County released information Wednesday morning that the website to view the vehicle surplus sale items has been changed. Madison County will hold the auction, which will begin at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 7, at 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River.

The county will sell more than a half-dozen vehicles. The items, which will be sold to the highest bidder as-is, include a Chevy Impala, two Ford Expeditions, two Dodge caravans, three Ford F150 pick-up trucks, four Ford Crown Victorias, a Ford Trailblazer, and two box trailers.

Ahrens and Niemeier Auction Service, LLC will manage the county sale. A list and photos of vehicles can be viewed online https://legacysells4u.hibid.com/catalog/292984/madison-county-auto-auction/.

In 2018, the county held its first surplus auction in 10 years and brought in more than $28,000. Auction proceeds will go back into the county’s general fund budget.

“By auctioning unused property, we generate revenue for the county and encourage fiscal responsibility,” Chairman Kurt Prenzler said.

The county tries to recycle or re-use equipment and materials no longer needed by its county departments before disposing of them. The county initiated a program 15 years ago to sell vehicles to governmental entities for $1 after taking them out of service due to high mileage or age.

