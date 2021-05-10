MADISON COUNTY -The Madison County Regional Office of Education is launching a new campaign to help pass Bill HR-2642, “The Cahokia Mounds National Park Act”. This campaign is specifically tailored to assist in helping make Cahokia Mounds a National Park. We are enlisting help from our Madison County students to help persuade Congress that we must preserve and protect “America’s First City”, Cahokia Mounds, and pass HR-2642 which would designate Cahokia Mounds a National Park.

Regional Superintendent Robert Werden is asking that all school administrators and teachers strongly encourage the promotion of the HR-2642 campaign. With the help of our Madison County students, we are hopeful that Congress will make the right decision. Werden said, “Cahokia Mounds is a local treasure that should be shared with the rest of the country and the whole world.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The campaign will consist of two portions. The first portion of the campaign is a letter-writing campaign. Students will be asked to write a one page letter of support to congress members of the House’s Natural Resources Committee, persuading the members to preserve and protect the rich history and historical facts that can be provided to many visitors over time.

The second portion of the campaign is a poster contest. Students will be asked to design a standard size poster depicting Cahokia Mounds, with the placement of the title “Make Cahokia Mounds a National Park” included on the poster. The poster entry can be created digitally or with markers and crayons. This contest is limited to only one entry per student.

All entries must be turned into the Madison County Regional Office of Education #41 by June 1, 2021. Winners will be announced via ROE #41’s social media and website on July 1, 2021. ALL entries will be delivered to our United States Congressmen. Please check out www.roe41.org or contact kahale@co.madison.il.us for more information.

---