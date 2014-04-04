EDWARDSVILLE - Setting the standard for land document recording, the Madison County Recorder’s Office is one of the first counties in the state to implement electronic recording software and improvements in automation that allow the staff to digitally scan and process documents from their desks. The upgrade is proving beneficial as the number of electronic recordings continue to increase as businesses continue to move toward electronic document processing.

While the majority of the documents that come into her office are on paper, Recorder Amy M. Meyer anticipates an increase in electronic recordings, especially deeds of conveyance which require an Illinois transfer tax stamp. Meyer was appointed in 2013 to the Illinois Electronic Recording Commission by Secretary of State Jesse White. Based upon her work on this committee, Meyer anticipates the state will soon allow for electronic tax stamps, and noted there is currently proposed legislation on this matter. The pending changes in the way the state issues tax stamps will result in an additional increase in the number of electronic documents submitted to the Recorder’s Office. With the new software, the Recorder’s Office has the ability to process e-recordings more quickly, to ensure redaction of confidential information, such as social security numbers, and to respond to patrons electronically.

Meyer complimented her staff for their role in the successful integration of the new software system in August 2013, and stated the office will continue to expand the capabilities of the program. One of the new capabilities allows for patrons to receive e-mail notices as soon as their documents are recorded, instead of waiting days for original documents to be returned in the mail. Meyer states this will be an improved tool for businesses to track recordings with the office.

In addition to improvements in recording software, the Recorder’s Office is also improving oversight in the collection of fees with the Escrow Draw Down program, which went into effect April 1, 2014. This program allows patrons, such as attorneys, title companies, surveyors, or banks, to put money in escrow so they can record documents without having to supply a check or cash payment with each transaction. It also allows for the Recorder’s Office to adjust payments up or down as necessary so documents will not have to be rejected and returned to the customer due to incorrectly submitted funds, and it will allow for escrow of both copy and research costs for regular users.

Meyer states, “There was a need for a change in our prior system of fee collection. With this new program, our office is doing away with charge accounts and instituting an escrow system. This is a more responsible system for collection of fees and allows greater access and flexibility for patrons to transact business with our office. Additionally, it will significantly reduce the number of documents being rejected for incorrectly submitted funds.”

Meyer encourages anyone desiring further information about the Escrow Draw Down, or any other matters regarding land document recording in the Recorder’s Office, to contact her office directly at (618)692-7040 or recorder@co.madison.il.us.

