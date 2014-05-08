GODFREY, IL – May 8, 2014 – The Riverbend Chapter of the professional women’s group, Women

Empowering Women (WEW), will host its next meeting on Thursday, May 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Alton’s Holiday Inn, located at 3800 Homer Adams Parkway. This month’s meeting is a departure from the regular schedule due to the 2014 YWCA Women of Distinction banquet previously on the calendar.

Madison County Recorder Amy Meyer will be this month’s featured speaker. Meyer will provide a brief overview of “Women in Leadership” and how to empower young women to achieve their fullest potential.

The cost to attend the networking lunch and program is $13 and includes a meal, drink, tax, and gratuity. Reservations are required by May 16. To make your reservations, contact Martha Morse at Reliance Bank in Godfrey, mmorse@reliancebankstl.com or 618-374-8204.

The Riverbend Chapter of WEW continues to seek out new members and sponsors as well. The mission of this women-only networking group is to offer support and practical information that empowers, encourages, and inspires professional women of all ages and backgrounds to be confident and knowledgeable to achieve self-defined success in career and life.

There are no membership fees, no referral or attendance requirements, nor any limitations on membership to be a part of this group. Women from throughout the St. Louis Metro-East River Bend region are welcome to participate.

The group regularly meets on the third Tuesday of each month. At each lunch session, attendees have the opportunity to network, swap business and professional leads and needs, and expand their professional and personal acumen through presentations being provided by area and regional women with subject expertise to share.

For more information about the WEW, contact Martha Morse, mmorse@reliancebankstl.com, 618-374-8204 or visit the chapter’s parent website at wewofallon.com.

