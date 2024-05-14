EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County recognized Granite City High School staff and students for their “green” efforts during the past year.

The Madison County Green Schools Program recognized Granite City High School staff and students as its “Green Team of the Year. The award is given to students and/or staff who demonstrate a commitment to organizing, managing, and leading conservation-related activities as part of the Madison County Green Schools Program.

Green Schools Program Coordinator Lisa Rogers presented Granite City Science Teacher Kathy Conley and the school’s Environmental Club with a Certificate of Recognition on Thursday. The award also included a $500 stipend to be used on environmental-related programs.

Conley said that students formed an environmental club this past year and it turned out to be a success, not only for the students who joined but for the community. It is the first year Granite City has participated in the county’s program in quite some time.

The Green Team worked to provide opportunities to students and staff at the school centered on recycling, gardening, composting and continual improvements in environmental stewardship.

Conley commended two seniors — Peyton Robison and Marina Roeder — for their effort in creating the club. She said they went to the school board to get permission to start the club.

“I felt like it was something we didn’t have and it was something we needed to fix,” Roeder said.

Roeder said through the efforts of the club and the county’s program, students learned about recycling and other efforts, as well as being good stewards of the environment.

“We created more awareness about ‘green’ issues,” she said.

Robison added that they held fundraisers throughout the year, including one where they collected more than 300 pounds of soda tabs.

Students also worked at cleaning up their campus and are in the works to start a garden and greenhouse for next year, which will be used as an outdoor classroom. Outdoor classrooms serve as a lesson in collaboration and caring for the environment.

Rogers would like to thank the Green Team at Granite City High School for their dedication to improving their school and for teaching future generations the importance of taking care of their environment.

To find out more about the Green Schools Program visit the county’s website at www.madisoncountyil.gov/departments/planning_and_development/green_schools_programs.php.

