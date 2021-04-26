EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County raised its flags to full staff this past Friday.

The flags were lowered to half-staff more than one year ago to honor Illinois’ fallen.

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced, effectively immediately, all flags should be raised back to full staff after being lowered for victims from the COVID-19 pandemic.

