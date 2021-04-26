Madison County Raises Flags Back To Full Staff
April 26, 2021 1:57 PM April 27, 2021 10:48 AM
Listen to the story
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County raised its flags to full staff this past Friday.
The flags were lowered to half-staff more than one year ago to honor Illinois’ fallen.
Governor J.B. Pritzker announced, effectively immediately, all flags should be raised back to full staff after being lowered for victims from the COVID-19 pandemic.
