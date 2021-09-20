EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County probation officers are stepping up to help one of their own and restoring hope for children in foster care.

Six years ago, Madison County Probation Office Harlon Bloodworth and his wife, Lisa, felt the call to serve as foster parents. In 2016, the couple underwent training, home inspections and background checks before receiving their foster care license through Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

“As of today we have been blessed to care for 6 children who were placed in our home,” Bloodworth said.

Bloodworth of Bethalto said that two of the children went back into their mothers care.

“We adopted three of the children and are currently fostering a 3-week-old baby,” he said. “We also have four of our own kids.”

“It’s hard work, but it’s worth it,” he said. “Most things worth doing aren’t easy and we are lucky to have the support from our family, friends, our church, Vaughn Hill Church of Christ in Wood River, and The Restore Network.”

He said foster homes are in desperate need.

“They just don’t have enough help,” he said. “There are over 21,000 kids in foster care and 700 foster families in Madison County alone. It’s overwhelming.”

It was after the Bloodworths’ took in their latest foster child, his co-workers wanted to do something more to help.

“He’s done so much to help kids and we wanted to do something on his behalf for the organization that’s helped his family,” Probation Officer Nichole Schobernd said.

The Probation Department is holding a diaper and wipes drive for the Restore Network. Anyone wishing to drop off diapers and wipes can do so from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday in the Probation Office at the Madison County Administration Building, Suite 312, Edwardsville.

The deadline for drop-offs is Oct. 21. Probation will deliver the donated items to the offices at Emmanuel Free Methodist Church in Fosterburg.

Bloodworth encourages people to look into becoming a foster family or volunteering or donating. He said anyone interested should go to https://therestorenetwork.org/ to find out more on what it takes to become a foster parent.

