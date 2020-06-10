EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County officials approved awarding a $3.44 million contract for the second phase on the reconstruction of Seiler Road in Godfrey

The Transportation Committee voted Wednesday to award the contract to the lowest bidder — Kamadulski Excavating and Grading Co., Inc. of Granite City — at $3,444,122. The work, which includes earthwork, storm drainage improvements, re-pavement and other projects, goes from approximately 460 feet west of Wenzel Road to Seminary Road.

The committee also voted on two resolutions for final payments for phase one ($119,832) and phase two tree clearing ($6,022).

Stutz Excavating, Inc. completed the first phase of the 1.21-mile road construction project between Humbert and Wenzel roads earlier this year, bringing the total cost in at $2.21 million. Petroff Trucking Co., Inc. of Collinsville completed the tree clearing for $116,833 in March.

“These improvements are a long time coming,” County Board member Tom McRae of Bethalto and chair of the Transportation Committee said.

McRae said he is pleased with the work on Seiler Road. He said the road is an important corridor in Northern Madison County and the reconstruction, which included asphalt paving and storm drainage improvements, will make the road much safer.

Highway Engineer Mark Gvillo said that currently utility companies are working in the area in preparation for the next phase. He said the county was also working in conjunction with Fosterburg Water District

County Board member Ray Wesley of Godfrey said the reconstruction of Seiler Road is part of an ongoing effort to enhance public safety as well as take care of the normal “wear and tear” maintenance of roadways.

“Our goal is to make our roadways safer for drivers,” Wesley said. “I believe we are achieving that and helping to prevent traffic accidents.”

