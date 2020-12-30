SPRINGFIELD - Madison County's total positive COVID-19 cases swelled past 20,000 today and now stands at 20,018 with 358 deaths.

There were two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Madison County on Tuesday, a male in his 70s and a male in his 90s.

Madison County's seven-day positivity rate is 12.76 percent.

The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of those overall who have been tested. The positivity rate is how many of those tested were actually infected.

Macoupin County has had 3,199 positive COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths, Jersey County has had 1,951 positive COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths, Greene County has had 1,104 positive cases and 30 deaths, Calhoun has 370 cases and one death. St. Clair County has had 18,628 total COVID-19 cases and 319 deaths.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 5,644 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 106 additional deaths.

This is a synopsis of the COVID-19-related deaths throughout the state in the past 24 hours:

- Adams County: 1 female 90s

- Bond County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

- Carroll County: 1 male 70s

- Christian County: 1 female 70s

- Clay County: 1 male 70s

- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 5 females 60s, 6 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 5 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s, 1 female 100+

- DeKalb County: 1 male 60s

- DuPage County: 3 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+

- Fulton County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s

- Grundy County: 1 female 80s

- Henry County: 1 male 80s

- Jackson County: 1 male 70s

- Jefferson County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

- Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 90s

- Lake County: 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s

- Logan County: 1 female 80s

- Madison County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

- Marion County: 1 male 80s

- Mason County: 1 male 60s

- McHenry County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 100+

- McLean County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Monroe County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

- Moultrie County: 1 female 60s

- Peoria County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

- Perry County: 1 female 80s

- Pike County: 1 female 80s

- Pulaski County: 1 male 60s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 90s

- Saline County: 1 female 90s

- Sangamon County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Tazewell County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

- Vermilion County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

- Warren County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

- Washington County: 1 female 90s

- Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 40s, 2 females 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 90s

- Woodford County: 1 male 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 948,006 cases, including 16,179 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 66,786 specimens for a total 13,103,444. As of last night, 4,313 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 904 patients were in the ICU and 506 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 22 – December 28, 2020 is 7.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 22 – December 28, 2020 is 8.8%.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

More like this: