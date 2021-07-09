EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, along with Madison County TRIAD and St. John’s Community Care, have combined to bring an important free P.I.N. sticker program.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is using the P.I.N. Sticker Program (Potentially Impaired or Non-Verbal Person) to let first responders (law enforcement, firefighters, and EMS partners) know a motorist may have a communication issue, and they may be non-verbal or not able to communicate properly.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Kristopher Tharp is one who is a leader in the P.I.N. sticker program and also Madison County SALT Council (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together) president. Debra Frakes of Senior Services Plus is the SALT Council vice president and Beth Shipley of Granite City Township SALT Council secretary.

Madison County modeled the sticker program after one developed by the St. Louis County Police. Hazelwood, St. Charles County, and O’Fallon, Missouri, Police also have adopted the program.

“We all know someone who may have a communication barrier, and we ask that those families share this program and consider registering with us,” Capt. Tharp said. “It is our purpose to connect with our community, and this embraces what law enforcement and first responders are all about.

“I think being in law enforcement for 24 years, your perspectives evolve, and as you age, you long for a connection with the community. We need to bridge communications in the community; it is so important.”

Capt. Tharp said a personal story for him that relates to the program occurred when he was a young policeman and pulled a vehicle over for a minor traffic violation.

“When I approached the vehicle, the driver was emphatically using their hands. Everyone knows that a traffic stop is one of the most dangerous situations for a police officer. We are always worried about someone’s hands, that they may be retrieving a firearm. The person involved in this traffic stop was using sign language in a very emotional fashion. It took me a few moments to recognize the fact that is what is going on with the person.”

If the P.I.N. Sticker Program had existed back then, Capt. Tharp said he would have immediately been able to recognize the communication issues.

Capt. Tharp said officers also have to handle situations with people who have dementia, autism, P.T.S.D., and even diabetes that could create a communication barrier. He said in those situations, the P.I.N. Sticker would help bridge the communication gap and provide the service we want in a much quicker fashion.

Tharp said the Madison County Sheriff’s Office is always trying to improve themselves and their relationship with the community stockholders. He said he has a deep belief in the program and encourages anyone who wants to participate to obtain a free sticker and become registered.

“We are always trying to better ourselves at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office,” he said. “This how this program was born, to improve our relationships with our community stockholders to special groups who need this program. This is one way to get better.”

