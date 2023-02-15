EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Judges Go To School Day Circuit Judge Amy Maher and Associate Judges Veronica Armouti and Justin Zimmerman of the Third Judicial Circuit, Madison County, participated in the first annual Judges Go to School Day on Monday, February 13, 2023.

The judges each read a book to a class of young students at Lovejoy Elementary and Eunice Smith Elementary schools in Alton, IL, and Lewis & Clark Elementary school in Godfrey, discussing the books’ intersection with history and the law and presenting the book to each student. Not only do the judges believe it is important to give back to the community, but also important to foster an early love and appreciation for reading.

Article continues after sponsor message

This is a project of the Illinois Judges Association aimed at children in grades K – 4 to encourage the appreciation, value, and enjoyment of reading.

Circuit Judge Amy Maher said, “I think it’s safe to say most judges and lawyers develop a love of reading early in their lives. Books are windows into different worlds, a way to meet and learn from a wide variety of people who may live lives very different from our own — all without leaving our homes.

"Sharing these books with kids in our communities is a wonderful way for us to pass along our love of reading, and hopefully to inspire the next generation of community leaders.”

More like this: