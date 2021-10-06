



EDWARDSVILLE — Officials want Madison County residents to know where they can go to get a popular COVID treatment.

“I’ve received calls from people who have read about the benefits of monoclonal antibody infusion treatment, but don’t know where to go to get it,” Chairman Kurt Prenzler said.

Prenzler said the public should know about the treatment for COVID-19 and how it prevents hospitalizations. He said the Health Advisory Committee discussed the treatment at its Tuesday meeting.

“There are only two locations in Madison County holding infusion clinics,” he said.

Treatment is offered at Anderson Mercy Cancer Care in Maryville and Gateway Regional Medical Facility in Granite City.

“Memorial Hospital in Belleville is also treating patients,” he said. “Those I spoke to scheduled treatments through BJC HealthCare telehealth appointments to get in.”

The public can visit https://www.bjc.org/virtual-care for a BJC telehealth appointment.

“This is a treatment for those who test positive for COVID,” Prenzler said. “And it takes a doctor’s authorization to receive the therapy.”

Health officials state the antibody therapy should be administered as soon as possible after an individual tests positive, and within 10 days of symptom onset.

