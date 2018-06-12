GODFREY - Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office carried the Special Olympics Torch Tuesday morning as it travels to the state games in Bloomington on Friday.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is one of the largest fundraising events benefiting the Illinois Special Olympics since 1986. Across the country, law enforcement officers join competing athletes in carrying the torch to raise funds for more than 23,000 who participate.

Funds raised from torch run are also allocated for facilities, equipment, food and housing for athletes.

