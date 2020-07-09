EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Planning and Development is moving its remaining three electronic waste collection events set for later this year to a new location site in Edwardsville.

The events will be held at CJD E-Cycling at 5257 State Route 157, Edwardsville. The change will streamline event procedures and will guarantee that all scheduled collections will take place regardless of the heat or inclement weather conditions.

Appointment holders should plan to arrive at CJD at their scheduled appointment time with their confirmation email or photo ID. If you are unable to attend at the new location and need to cancel your appointment, please email sustainability@co.madison.il.us or call 618-296-6647 for assistance.

To make an appointment for future Madison County Electronic Waste Collections, please visit https://recycleresponsibly.as.me. Appointments are available for the following dates.

August 8, 2020

Article continues after sponsor message

September 26, 2020

October 10, 2020

Accepted items include anything with a cord, home electronics and televisions, computers and monitors, small appliances, air conditioners, washers, dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, furnaces, lawn equipment, and lead acid batteries. All items, including older-model CRT televisions, are free of charge for residents to recycle during the drive.

Items not accepted include business and contractor waste, paint, hazardous waste, batteries, oils, fire extinguishers, propane tanks, oxygen tanks, DVDs, VHSs, CDs, or cassette tapes, transformers or ballasts, and devices containing mercury including smoke detectors.

These collections are part of Madison County Planning and Development’s regular programming to provide residents with comprehensive waste-disposal and recycling service

More like this: