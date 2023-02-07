EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County is in search of a new chief county assessment officer.

“We will be hiring a new supervisor of assessments to replace Joe Dauderman who is retiring soon,” County Administrator Dave Tanzyus said.

Madison County will hold testing for the position at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27.

The examination will determine candidates who are eligible for appointment for the chief assessment officer.

The chief county assessor will serve a four-year appointment.

The chief assessment officer oversees the valuation of real estate throughout Madison County for the purpose of property taxes.

No person may serve as the chief assessment officer who is not qualified by experience and training in property appraisal and property tax administration. No person may serve for the position who has not passed an examination prepared and administered by the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) to determine his or her competence to hold the office.

More information about the position can be found online at https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=92138&clientkey=9F7361031ED2F879A7508D867776169C.

The IDOR will administer the examination at the Madison County Administration Building, 157 North Main Street, Edwardsville. Examination scores are good for a period of three years from the date of the examination.

Individuals interested in taking the exam should contact the Carla Zimmer, county coordinator, at (618) 296-4562 or email ckzimmer@madisoncountyil.gov by 10 a.m. the day before the test to register.

