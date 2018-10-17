EAST ST. LOUIS - The Madison County Leadership Council is announcing a Town Hall Meeting on Monday, Oct. 22 at the Alton Knights of Columbus Hall, 405 E. 4th Street in Alton, from 6 - 7:30 p.m.

Kwame Raoul, the Illinois second African American candidate for Attorney General, along with representatives from Monica Bristow, Rachelle Aud Crowe, Keven Hoerner, Brendan Kelly, and others will be in attendance.

All are invited to attend.

