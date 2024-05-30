NATIONAL CITY – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that pavement patching will require intermittent lane closures in both directions of Illinois 203 between Eagle Park Road and the St. Clair County line beginning, weather permitting, at 7 a.m. Monday, June 3.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

Article continues after sponsor message

Work is expected to be completed by mid-June.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.