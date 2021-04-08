EDWARDSVILLE — A Madison County jury on Wednesday found that James Lopes should remain incarcerated as a sexually dangerous person following a recovery hearing at the Criminal Justice Center in Edwardsville.

“With this outcome, Madison County residents can be assured that this dangerous individual will not be a risk to our children,” said Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine. “I truly appreciate the diligent service of the members of the jury, and the excellent work of Assistant State’s Attorneys Kathleen Nolan and Emily Bell.”

In 2017, a Madison County jury originally found him to be a sexually dangerous person. Per the Sexually Danger Person statute, Lopes was eligible to petition the court for a recovery hearing to prove he is no longer sexually dangerous. The jury on Wednesday found he has not recovered and remains sexually dangerous.

Lopes has been committed to the care and custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections (DOC) since his initial verdict. After requesting a recovery hearing, Lopes underwent a psychological evaluation by a DOC doctor. The doctor testified with his evaluation on Wednesday. Lopes has refused treatment while in DOC custody.

The petition to declare Lopes a Sexually Dangerous Person was filed by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office with the Circuit Court on April 27, 2016. Declaring Lopes a Sexually Dangerous Person is a civil action, not a criminal charge, which requires a jury trial. Lopes has represented himself in court.

