EDWARDSVILLE - A Madison County Jury has acquitted a 22-year-old man - Corion Mosley - accused of first-degree murder in killing a 15-year old boy, Omarion D. “OD” Coleman.

After deliberating for seven hours, the jury acquitted Corion Mosley on all counts.



Special defender Patrick Ryan Dunn Sullivan argued that his client was surrounded by enemies that he believed were out to rob him. He said Mosley saw a gun being drawn, and Mosley acted accordingly. Two other combatants were injured in the gunfire, for which Mosley was charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm.

First-degree murder is punishable by a prison term of between six and 20 years, but there could be an added 25 years to life enhancement because a gun was used. Second-degree murder is punishable by a prison term between 4 and 20 years.

Corion Mosley and his twin brother, Torion Mosley, both of Madison, were initially charged with first-degree murder, but Torion Mosley pleaded guilty to lesser charges and was sentenced to six years in prison.

The shooting occurred on a street in Madison. Mosley changed his story several times but admitted he was the shooter.

Assistant State’s Attorney Luke Yaeger argued that Coleman did not have a gun and had turned to run away from the street brawl. He said Colemen died of shots to his side, which, the attorney said, indicated that Coleman had turned to leave.

