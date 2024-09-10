MADISON COUNTY - Football season is upon us, and not just for our local high schools and colleges. This season, Madison County Judge Sarah Smith was selected to serve as a Deep Wing Official in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference. She is also officiating at the high school level, freshman on up to Varsity Friday Night Lights games throughout Southern Illinois.

“I have three sons who all play football and a husband who coaches at the middle school. Football just runs in our blood, and since I plan on retiring from the military next year, I figured it was the perfect time to get into the officiating profession,” said Smith.

The Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC), which is comprised of eight full-time member schools from Minnesota and Wisconsin, began in 1972 as the Twin Rivers Conference and was renamed to its current title in 1983. In 2008-09 academic year, the UMAC became a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division III. The UMAC includes colleges such as Greenville College and Westminster College.

“I have always loved the game, from watching it on TV when I was young, to recruiting and quarter-backing an all-girl flag football team in law school, to coaching my son’s junior football leagues; football season is always something I have looked forward to,” Smith said.

After Smith's quick introduction to high school officiating, it didn't take her long to immerse herself in the rules, mechanics, positioning, technique and culture of football officiating.

"After my very first game I was hooked," she said. "I enrolled in as many post-season clinics on the weekends that I could attend, participated in dozens of study groups with other officials and watched as many films of games as I could. Officiating has completely changed how I watch football." Unlike professional athletes, officiating isn’t a job where you will gain a lot of fans, and some might be discouraged from considering a profession where someone is always yelling at you. For Smith, that wasn’t an issue.

“Honestly, I am used to not making everyone happy, that’s inherent in my profession as a Circuit Judge. However, there’s a shortage in sports officials and they can’t play the game without us. While it is not for the thinned skinned or faint of heart, if you love the game like I do, officiating is a way for you to get out there and truly feel like you are part of the action,” remarked Smith.

“I am excited for this new chapter in my life, and I hope to encourage other females out there who may love football or any other sport to get out of their comfort zone and to consider officiating, it is so much fun and truly a rewarding experience.”

In addition to officiating football, Smith is a Circuit Judge for the Third Judicial Circuit in Madison County, a Colonel in the Illinois Army National Guard, wife, and mother to three active boys.

