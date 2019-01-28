EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County officials are warning residents to stay indoors as temperatures are expected to reach single digits and below zero this week.

The Madison County Emergency Management Agency announced a list of buildings that are designated as warning centers throughout the county for anyone in need. The agency said those centers were currently in operation.

Article continues after sponsor message

Here is a list for residents who need to find a warning center.

http://www.211helps.org/wp- content/uploads/2018/12/ Warming-Sites-with-KC-12.10. 18.pdf

Residents can call the 2-1-1 hotline to find out more information or visit the Madison County Emergency Management Agency Facebook page.

More like this: