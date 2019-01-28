EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County officials are warning residents to stay indoors as temperatures are expected to reach single digits and below zero this week.

The Madison County Emergency Management Agency announced a list of buildings that are designated as warning centers throughout the county for anyone in need. The agency said those centers were currently in operation.

Here is a list for residents who need to find a warning center.

http://www.211helps.org/wp- content/uploads/2018/12/ Warming-Sites-with-KC-12.10. 18.pdf

Residents can call the 2-1-1 hotline to find out more information or visit the Madison County Emergency Management Agency Facebook page.

