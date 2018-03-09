EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County is awarding $1.35 in funding for various park and recreational projects in communities throughout the county.

The Madison County Parks and Recreation Grant Commission approved the Park Enhancement Program grants on Friday. The Grants Committee will vote Monday on the resolution authorizing $1,350,108 in PEP grants and the County Board will take action on March 21.

The PEP grants range from between $15,000 and $165,200 and including funds for projects such as a dog park, playground equipment, pavilions, a walking/bike trail and outdoor lighting. The funding will be combined with city, village, township and park district funds to finance the projects.

Chairman Kurt Prenzler said the PEP program is successful thanks to the taxpayers. He said the 1/10th of one percent sales tax was approved by voters in 2000 under the Illinois Metro-East Park and Recreation District Act and is administered by Madison County’s Community Development Department.

“Since its establishment the funds have been used to improve parks and recreational facilities across the county,” Prenzler said.

In the program’s 18 years, more than $20 million has been awarded, according to officials. Municipalities can apply annually for a grant.

Community Development Administrator Trudy Bodenbach said residents benefit in many ways from the efforts of the Park and Recreation Commission. She said the PEP grants are instrumental in enabling communities to maintain and improve their respective parks and recreational facilities

County Board member Jamie Goggin, who is chair of the Park and Recreation Grant Commission, said serving on the commission is one of his most enjoyable and rewarding duties as an elected official.

“People in every community can go to their local park and point to something that was built from this program,” Goggin said. “We have a vast network of parks and recreational facilities within the county and these things enhance the quality of life for all our residents.”He said not only do residents enjoy the amenities at parks and recreational facilities but so do the people who come to visit and it contributes positively toward the county’s overall economic development."

