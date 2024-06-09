GRANITE CITY - The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide that occurred in Granite City, officials announced Sunday morning, June 9, 2024.

"On Saturday, June 8, 2024, at approximately 3 p.m., the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of the 1000 block of Burns Road, Granite City, Illinois, regarding a 9-1-1 call," Detective Captain Brian Koberna, chief of investigations for the Madison County Sheriff's Office, stated.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the bodies of an 88-year-old male and a 39-year-old female inside the residence. Both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

"Although the investigation is not complete, this incident appears to be an apparent murder-suicide and there is no threat to the community," Koberna added.

No additional information has been released regarding the identities of the deceased or the circumstances leading up to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

