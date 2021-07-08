EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn has identified an Alton man that tragically lost his life following a structure fire that occurred in an apartment/garage in the 800 block of Arch Street in Alton. The victim was identified as:

John P. Weber 40 yoa

White/Male – DOB: 05/23/1981

Alton, Illinois

The Madison County Coroner's Office said an autopsy was conducted Wednesday to aid in determining the cause and manner of death as well as establishing a positive identification. The examination failed to reveal any evidence of trauma or mortal injury.

Routine toxicological testing will be performed however those results remain pending at this time. Funeral services are under the direction of Gent Funeral Home of Alton.

The case remains under investigation by the Alton Police Department, Alton Fire Department, Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal, and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

