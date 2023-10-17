GRANITE CITY – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that road repairs will require lane closures in both directions of Interstate 270 between Illinois 3 and Riverview Drive in Missouri starting, weather permitting, Friday, Oct. 20, at 9 p.m. One lane will always remain open. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 23.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.