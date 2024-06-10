EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Office has announced the retirement of a person with 22 years of "dedicated service" - Captain Stephen Ridings.

Capt. Ridings began his career in 2002 as a Correctional Deputy and rose through the ranks to become the Jail Superintendent, overseeing daily operations.

Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor said his office extends their gratitude to Captain Ridings, acknowledging his contributions and commitment to the department over the years.

"Captain Ridings, we thank you for your 22 years of service and wish you the very best," Sheriff Connor said.

Ridings' career trajectory is marked by his steady climb from a Correctional Deputy to a leadership role, highlighting his dedication and expertise in managing the county's correctional facilities.

