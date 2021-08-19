EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County wants residents to “Give us your best shot!”

Madison County is holding a photo contest and would like you to send your “best shots” of your community.

“Madison County recently updated its website and would like to highlight the communities online,” Chairman Kurt Prenzler said. “We want to showcase the county through the lens of its residents.”

The contest starts today on World Photo Day and the county is inviting photographers to capture life in Madison County by showcasing beautiful scenery, activities, community, history and charm of their communities.

Photographers have the opportunity to submit their pictures and receive recognition on the county’s website, social media pages and in other publications, including the newsletter.

Ideas on what photographers can submit include: arts and history (historic sites, landmarks, public art, festivals); cityscapes (buildings, architecture, skylines); landscapes (parks, gardens, waterfront, farms, sunrise, sunset); lifestyle: (people, community, photos that showcase everyday life) nature/wildlife (plants, flowers, trees, animals, insects, birds, seasons, storms); and transportation: (planes, railroad/trains, vehicles, boats, roadways/dirt roads, interstates, bicycles, walking)

Photographers can submit photos to madcoevents@co.madison.il.us. All entries must include first and last name, phone number, e-mail address, and a short description and location of photo. Images must be submitted in JPG format 1600 x 340.

The deadline to submit photos is Sept. 30. Photos must be taken in Madison County. By submitting your photo(s), you are agreeing to allow Madison County to use the photos.

