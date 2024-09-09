MADISON COUNTY - On Saturday, September 14, the Madison County Historical Society Family History Walk will take place in the Leclaire National Historic District in Edwardsville. This is a free event offered by the Madison County Historical Society to build interest in the community around us.

Participants will meet at the Nickel Plate Station at 10 a.m., then follow a trail that leads them to various locations where actors portraying former Leclaire residents will greet them. Visitors will, of course, meet Leclaire founder, N.O. Nelson, as well as his daughter, Julia Lawnin, bathtub maker Fred Merkle, school teacher Mildred Shaw, housewife Emma Sehnert, cabinetmaker Charles Vollentine, and junk dealer Frank Mack. All will tell stories of their lives in Leclaire a century ago.

In past years, the Annual Family History Walk focused on downtown Edwardsville. This is the first time the event has been held in Leclaire. Allow approximately two hours to complete the walk.

The 2024 Living History Days Festival will be held in Edwardsville and Glen Carbon on October 4-6. MCHS created the festival five years ago to provide opportunities for residents of all ages to connect with history.

The schedule of events includes something for everyone. From vintage ball games to reenactments from the Civil War and the War of 1812; concerts, book fairs, crafts, demonstrations, and more will be waiting for visitors.

The historic Wildey Theatre at 252 N. Main Street in Edwardsville will feature concerts on Friday and Saturday nights. The Col. Benjamin Stephenson House at 409 S. Buchanan St. will have special activities on all three days.

On Saturday, Historic Leclaire Field on Troy Road and the surrounding area will have vintage “base ball” games, a Civil War calvary encampment, and tours of the Leclaire National Historic District. Next door, the Edwardsville Children’s Museum and Nickel Plate Station will have free museum admission and vintage children’s games. Food will be available at the Leclaire Field concession stand.

A few blocks north of Leclaire, the Edwardsville Book Fair at City Park will feature music, local authors, and thousands of new and used books. Nearby, the St. Andrew’s Quilt Guild will showcase an array of beautiful quilts.

At Woodlawn Cemetery, the Alumni Players! have a community partnership event that presents “Voices of Our Past,” a program celebrating the lives of past residents of Edwardsville who were buried in the 1871 cemetery. In Glen Carbon, Yanda Log Cabin Day, invites visitors to tour the historic cabin and browse artisan booths on the grounds.

Sunday’s primary location is Edwardsville’s City Park where visitors will attend the MCHS Chautauqua that features speakers Mary Todd Lincoln, Edward Coles, and Ninian Edwards.

Between speakers there will be music from an a Capella chorus, a jazz combo, gospel choir, and the St. Louis Osuwa Taiko drums. In addition, visitors can peruse a War of 1812 military encampment, watch indigenous craft demonstrations, shop at the MCHS book sale, or grab a bite to eat from a food vendor.

For a full schedule of times and events, visit the Madison County Historical Society’s website at madcohistory.org or call 618-656-1294.