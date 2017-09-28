EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Historical Society is now taking reservations for their annual Dining in History (DIH) event on Nov 5, 2017. This year’s event will be held at the Wood River Refinery which is celebrating their Centennial anniversary this year.

Although guests won’t actually dine on refinery grounds, they will be given a bus tour of the refinery and its museum, followed by a dinner catered by Bella Milano at the near-by Rox-Arena. After the meal there will be a program, “100 Years at the Wood River Refinery” by Melissa Erker followed by a very brief MCHS Annual Meeting.

Article continues after sponsor message

This popular event includes the annual meeting for the purpose of nominating MCHS board members, however any resident of Madison County is invited to attend.

This is the fifth year MCHS has held a Dining in History event which includes tours, programs, and fine dining at a historic site in Madison County. Other venues have included the Wildey Theatre, the Alton Lock & Dam, Madison County Courthouse and the Diamond Mineral Springs Restaurant.

Seating for the bus tours is limited, so those interested are encouraged to purchase tickets as soon as possible. Tickets are $40 for members and $45 for non-members. Those with reservations will meet at the Rox-Arena at 4:15 to board buses for the tours, then, return by bus to the venue for dinner and a program.

Reservations can be made by mail to the Madison County Archival Library at 801 N. Main Street in Edwardsville, or by calling 618-656-7569 during regular hours, Wed-Fri 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.. After hours, call 618-656-3493. All reservations must be paid in advance and are non-refundable. Reservation forms are available at the Madison County Archival Library or on the Society’s website, www.madcohistory.org. The last day to submit reservations is October 30.

More like this: