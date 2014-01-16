Chairman Alan J. Dunstan has announced the county has hired Kimberly Petzing, the former manager of educational programs for Earthways Center, the sustainability hub of the Missouri Botanical Gardens, as the Madison County Green Schools Coordinator.

“In addition to implementing a number of green initiatives at every county facility, the county’s extensive, very successful recycling projects are offered to every public and private school in the county,” stated Madison County Chairman Alan J. Dunstan. “I am confident Ms. Petzing will successfully build upon the county’s existing programs as we make Madison County even greener and help our environment.”

Petzing fills the position created by the retirement of Ann Linenfelser. Petzing has an outstanding record in leading green programs and policies in numerous St. Louis Regional school districts, as well as residential markets. In her new position, she will work with county staff and Madison County school administrations, continuing to build on the award-winning Madison County recycling programs that foster sustainable recycling curriculum and practices.

Petzing will also work with school districts on environmental grant opportunities and operations management. While Madison County maintains a robust recycling program with public and private schools throughout the county, Petzing will be charged with integrating other sustainable topics into the curriculum, including air quality, energy efficiency, water quality and stormwater management.

With an environmental expertise that dates back to 1992, Petzing has a degree in Biology from Indiana University and a masters in Zoology from Southern Illinois University Carbondale. She is a graduate of Roxana High School.

She carries 20 years of experience in the environmental education field, working at the University of Illinois and multiple private nature centers. Petzing currently serves on Green Schools Committee for US Green Building Council Missouri Chapter and previously served on the Environmental Education Association of Illinois Board.

