COLLINSVILLE - Madison County Health Department, along with the Illinois National Guard and Gateway Convention Center, held a mass vaccination media day for the local media showing them how it's done at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville Wednesday morning.

The media had the opportunity to see the inside of the mass vaccination site, speak with the Illinois National Guard Public Information Officer, interview members of the Illinois National Guard, capture photos and video to use in news stories to help enhance the stories and ease the public’s fears of what the clinic might look like in advance.

There are 60 Illinois National Guardsmen helping in Madison County with the vaccine sites. “On average, we can get people in and out at the Gateway Convention Center site in 20 to 25 minutes which is pretty quick,” Madison County Health Department Public Relations person Amy Yeager said.

The current criteria to receive a vaccine through Madison County Health Department must be an Illinois resident and also: Must live or work in Madison County

Must be eligible to receive the vaccine under Illinois phase 1a,1b, or 1b+

Must show ID and proof of eligible employment

The first dose can be scheduled, when appointments are available, in two ways: Through the appointment available green links at www.madisonchd.org By calling (618) 650-8445, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Second dose appointments - MCHD will contact the person by phone or email, whichever they provided, closer to their second dose.

Madison County COVID-19 Resources:

www.madisonchd.org

Facebook:www.facebook.com/MadisonCHD

Twitter:@MadisonCHD

