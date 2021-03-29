

EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Health Department announced it has expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines at Madison County clinics to include anyone who is 16 years of age or older and who lives or works in Illinois.

Individuals will be asked to show proof of Illinois residency or proof of Illinois employment. Minors who are 16-17 years old are only eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and must be accompanied by a parent to their appointment.

All vaccinations are by appointment only. Open appointment scheduling links can be found at www.madisonchd.org, https://coronavirus-vaccine-outreachmadcoil.hub.arcgis. com/, or on our Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts. If someone needs assistance scheduling their appointment, please call (618) 650-8445 Monday-Friday 8:30am-4:30pm.

The Madison County Health Department is located at 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River.

