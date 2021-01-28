WOOD RIVER - The Madison County Health Department announced it has started COVID-19 vaccinations for those eligible under Illinois Phase 1B Plan and next week will launch an Online Appointment Scheduler for people who are eligible. The Madison County plan includes those who live or work in the county.

Madison County Health Department vaccinations will be done by appointment only.

Phase 1B includes: People who are 65 years old and older or a frontline essential worker in one of the following occupations: First Responders, Educators (congregate child care, prekindergarten through 12th grade,) food processing plants, veterinary health, livestock services and agriculture, manufacturing, correction workers and inmates, grocery store workers and shelters/adult daycare.“

“We will be in Phase 1B for some time,”Madison County Public Health Director Toni Corona said. “There are more than 50,000 people in Madison County who are eligible for Phase 1b. There will be plenty of vaccines available for anyone who wants to receive it. It will just take some time to get to everyone.

“During Phase 1A, 11,434 total doses of vaccine were administered in Madison County as of Jan. 27, 2021."

Gov. Pritzker said the following about the next Phase 1B: "Even with Illinois moving into the new phase, getting an appointment quickly will be difficult due to limited supplies."

Weekly vaccination clinics will be held at various locations by appointment only. Locations will include: Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville and Lewis and Clark Community College Commons in Godfrey.

Hospitals, federally qualified health centers, and local medical providers will also support vaccination efforts during phase 1B by offering clinics, vaccinating essential workers and supporting health department efforts. Smaller clinics will be scheduled in vulnerable areas of Madison County where access might be a barrier.

Article continues after sponsor message

With close to 10,000 educators in Madison County, the health department collaborated with the Madison County Regional Office of Education, public school superintendents, private, and parochial schools to coordinate appointment only clinics. The clinics will be held on Saturdays at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville starting in mid-February.

Educators will receive information about the clinics from their districts. School nurses will assist in providing vaccines at the clinics. Vaccination information will be provided to local media, posted on our website www.madisonchd.org and shared across the health department’s social media channels — Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

To find additional vaccine locations visit:

https://coronoavirus.illinois.gov/vaccinsation-location.

The health department will launch its appointment scheduler next week for people who live or work in Madison County and who are eligible for Phase 1A or Phase 1B to schedule their vaccination appointment.

The amount of vaccine dose is limited. The number of dates and times for appointments reflect the vaccine available on hand.

As more vaccine arrives, the health department will continue to add more dates and times. A special phone number will also be launched for people to call who need help scheduling an appointment. Information will be listed on the health department’s website and on its social media channels when the online scheduler and phone number are operational.

Individuals eligible for Phase 1B and who completed the Madison County Vaccination Registration Survey (Jan. 4 through Jan. 20) will receive a scheduling link for an appointment.

If you only provided a phone number, then you will receive a call. “Please be patient,” Corona said. “Vaccine distribution is just starting. Supplies should continue to increase to meet demand. This vaccination process will take several months to accomplish.”

More like this: