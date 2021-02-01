WOOD RIVER – Today, Madison County Health Department launched a new COVID-19 Information Hub to centralize information about the virus and the response for the community.

The new COVID-19 Information Hub features several sections including: COVID-19 Information, COVID-19 Vaccine Information (including number of doses given), Resources, and Translated Materials as well as links to Madison County Health Department Homepage, Madison County Health Department Coronavirus Resource Page, Volunteer Information, and the Madison County Health Department COVID-19 Dashboard. Several sections included answers to frequently asked questions.

“We are excited to launch this COVID-19 Information Hub to help our community easily find information and have a platform that we will continue to update as more information becomes available throughout the remainder of this response,” Toni Corona, Public Health Director said.

More features will be added to the COVID-19 Information Hub including: the Online Appointment Scheduler and special phone number which will be launched later this week, a map with sites administering vaccines in Madison County (all of which are currently by appointment only,) additional translated materials and local responses to frequently asked questions.

To access the COVID-19 Information Hub, visit https://coronavirus-response-madcoil.hub.arcgis.com/ or access it through www.madisonchd.org.

