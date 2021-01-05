MADISON COUNTY - Madison County has established a survey on its website to allow contact with those who would want the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it comes available.

The Madison County Health Department said the survey will be used to collect information to contact residents and schedule an appointment when the vaccine is available. When the vaccine becomes available, distribution will be based on state guidelines, the county health officials said.

Within the survey are questions about occupation and frequency of contact with outside individuals and medical conditions and more.

Article continues after sponsor message

Madison County officials said they plan to continue to participate in Phase 1A of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan and that it could take multiple weeks to complete. Health care workers and long-term care facility residents are the first on the list to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Madison County said on its site that it will contact individuals from the survey to schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it is possible.

Click the link below to fill out the survey:

https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/354c96d50ca143759e4dc20ed0337e45?portalUrl=https://gisportal.co.madison.il.us/portal

More like this: