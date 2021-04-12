EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Health Department today announces the expansion of COVID-19 vaccination locations for the week of April 12-17.

This week, MCHD will hold vaccination clinics as follows:

Collinsville, April 12, 13, 15, 16, and 17

Godfrey, April 13

Granite City, April 17

The COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 4.38 percent. The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of those overall who have been tested.

Madison County Health Department Director of Community Health/Public Information Officer Amy Yeager stressed vaccinations are by appointment only.

Yeager continued:

The green appointment link can be found at:

www.madisonchd.org.

Madison County vaccine appointments are available for anyone who is 16 years of age or older and who lives or works in Illinois. Individuals will be asked to show proof of Illinois residency or proof of Illinois employment.

Minors who are 16-17 years old are only eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, must show a photo ID (e.g. driver’s license, school ID, etc.) and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to their appointment. Additional details are listed on the scheduling link.

If someone needs assistance scheduling their appointment, please call (618) 650-8445 Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

