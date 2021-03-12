



SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced four additional COVID-19-related deaths in Madison County.

The deaths were: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s.

Madison County closes the week with a 3.98 percent seven-day positivity rate.

Madison County has had 27,935 total COVID-19 cases and 466 deaths

IDPH reported 1,763 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 39 additional deaths.

Approximately 54 percent of those 65 years and older vaccinated in Illinois, IDPH said.

This is a statewide summary of deaths:

- Adams County: 1 male 80s

- Cass County: 1 male 80s

- Clark County: 1 female 50s

- Cook County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s

- DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

- Edwards County: 1 male 90s

- Fulton County: 1 female 90s

- Grundy County: 1 female 70s

- Iroquois County: 1 female 70s

- Kane County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Lake County: 1 female 80s

- Madison County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

- Massac County: 1 female 80s

- McDonough County: 1 female 60s

- McHenry County: 1 male 90s

- Morgan County: 1 male 80s

- Peoria County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

- Saline County: 1 male 70s

- Sangamon County: 1 female 80s

- Shelby County: 1 male 80s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 70s

- Stephenson County: 1 female 80s

- Washington County: 1 male 50s

- Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s

- Williamson County: 1 female 90s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,206,172 cases, including 20,901 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 93,913 specimens for a total of 18,988,565. As of last night, 1,128 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 240 patients were in the ICU and 108 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 5-11, 2021 is 2.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 5-11, 2021 is 2.6%.

A total of doses of 4,501,155 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 4,916,055. A total of 3,791,273 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 353,655 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 95,121 doses. Yesterday, 110,570 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

